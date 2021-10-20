Bulls in the Ballpark returns to Dell Diamond in November

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — For the second year in a row, Dell Diamond will transform into a rodeo arena for Bulls in the Ballpark.

The Round Rock Express and Rodeo Austin will put on the bull-riding event, which will happen Nov. 5-6. The rodeo arena will be built on top of the infield at Dell Diamond.

In addition to 35 top bull riders showing off their skills and competing for $35,000, young children will try their hand each night at Mutton Bustin’.

Wayne Brooks, the longtime voice of Rodeo Austin, will be on the mic, and Rodeo Austin’s barrel man, Justin Rumford, will also bring his specialty acts.

Gates will open each night at 6 p.m. Events begin at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online here.

Things to remember: