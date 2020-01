ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Get outside and go fishing this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Brushy Creek Trout Fishing Derby runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Shirley McDonald Park Duck Pond in Round Rock, and it’s a free event for all ages.

Texas Parks and Wildlife stocks the pond with fish, and Brushy Creek Parks staff will hand out poles and bait, so you don’t even need to bring anything.