Brushy Creek M.U.D leaders say part of the solution to getting rid of debris from last month’s ice storm is up and running.

BRUSHY CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — The Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District recently purchased a wood chipper to help residents clear debris from last month’s ice storm.

The M.U.D. received backlash several weeks ago after it announced it could not fulfill its original plan to pick up debris in the district.

General Manager Shean Dalton said the M.U.D’s Board of Directors approved buying a wood chipper for this clean-up effort and that the site will be open at least through April 7.

Money was the main issue cited for the M.U.D’s original calling off of debris services.

Dalton says because the M.U.D. has outright purchased equipment like the wood chipper, the cost is one that will pay off in the long term.

“We’ve been able to record about 700 drop-offs to date. Residents have been very appreciative of this service,” Dalton said.

The brush drop-off site is right behind the Brushy Creek Community Center at 16318 Great Oaks Drive in Round Rock.

Weather permitting, the site is open every Sunday-Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with no drop off on Wednesdays

Residents will need a current water bill or valid ID in order to drop off their brush, trunks and branches cannot exceed 17 inches in diameter, and must be shorter than 10 feet long.

For a full list of requirements, check here.

As the M.U.D. does not have dedicated crews to venture into neighborhoods to collect brush, almost all efforts to do so have been volunteer-led.

Kim Filiatrault, place 3 on the Brushy Creek M.U.D. board of directors, has been in charge of rounding up volunteers.

He said members of the group, Good Neighbors of Brushy Creek, have collected 125 tons of debris so far, but more work is anticipated.

“It’s a lot of work to be done and we’ve done a small portion of the neighborhood and we need more. Any help we can get would be appreciated,” Filiatrault said.

For more on how to volunteer to clean up visit this link.