HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A large grass/brush fire near State Highway 130 in Williamson County has shut down Chris Kelley Boulevard in both directions, according to the Wiliamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is reportedly just south of Tex Mix Concrete on the land between Chris Kelley Boulevard and SH 130, the City of Hutto tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The city says there are multiple fire engines on scene. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.