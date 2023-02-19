WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Brush Creek Regional Utility Authority is constructing a deep-water intake and tunnel system to provide more water supply to some Williamson County residents, a representative with the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN late last week.

The BCRUA’s new water intake and tunnel system will retrieve water from Lake Travis and transport it to a new pump station, per the release. The expansion project will add additional water capacity for Cedar Park, Leander and Round Rock residents, the release added.

The project is funded in part with a $194.4 million low-interest loan from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas, which is overseen by the TWDB. The project is under construction at this time.