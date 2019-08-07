BREAKING: A 40-year-old Williamson County cold case victim has been identified

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a break in a 40-year-old cold case commonly known as the “orange socks” case.

MORE: 11 Williamson County unsolved cases

According to WCSO, the victim — a woman whose body was found in a Georgetown-area ditch on Halloween 1979 — has been positively identified.

Less than two months ago, the WCSO Sheriff tweeted out sketches to re-ignite conversation and hopefully find anyone who might have any information on the victim who was found wearing only the “orange socks” her case would become known for.

While noted serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to killing the woman and was convicted in 1984, he later recanted his confession before dying in prison in 2001.

WCSO will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m. KXAN will update with more information as it is available.