Boil water notice lifted in Leander after water line break

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice in Leander was lifted Thursday after crews fixed a broken water line.

The water main broke Tuesday and officials issued the boil water noticed for an area near Baghdad Road and Osage Drive that includes Leander High School, the Cedar Ridge Apartments, the Shops at Leander complex and properties along Blueline Drive.

The City says water testing found no coliform or E. coli bacteria contamination. However, it said the Centers for Disease Control recommends people flush their pipes, faucets and water coolers by running cold water continuously for at least five minutes. People should also make and discard three batches of ice to flush out their automatic ice makers.

Other steps people can take are running water softeners through a regeneration cycle, draining and refilling hot water heaters set below 113°F and changing all water filters.

A city spokesman told KXAN crews believe extremely dry soil may have shifted and caused the line to break.

