AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part of Taylor is under a boil water notice as of 10 a.m. Saturday, the city said.

Taylor water customers in the upper-pressure plane will be under a boil water notice until further notice. These customers will also see low water pressure until noon.

The city said this is due to complications in a water main project. Crews are working to stabilize the system.

Taylor residents can check if their address is included in the boil water notice online.

Taylor water customers in the upper-pressure plane will be under a boil water notice until further notice. (Courtesy City of Taylor)

Water should be brought to a vigorous boil, boiled for two minutes and cooled before drinking, cooking or making ice.

The city said it will notify customers when the boil water notice ends.