AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part of Taylor is under a boil water notice as of 10 a.m. Saturday, the city said.
Taylor water customers in the upper-pressure plane will be under a boil water notice until further notice. These customers will also see low water pressure until noon.
The city said this is due to complications in a water main project. Crews are working to stabilize the system.
Taylor residents can check if their address is included in the boil water notice online.
Water should be brought to a vigorous boil, boiled for two minutes and cooled before drinking, cooking or making ice.
The city said it will notify customers when the boil water notice ends.