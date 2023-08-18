Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect Brushy Creek MUD’s clarification that the notice is in effect for the two neighborhoods that reported low pressure.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Complaints about a loss of pressure in two neighborhoods led to the Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District issuing a boil water notice for only the customers in those areas.

According to a news release Friday morning, the district advised people living in the Highland Horizon and the Enclave at Highland Horizon neighborhoods to bring any water they’d like to consume to a rolling boil and then keep it going for two minutes before anyone drinks it, washes their hands or face and brushes their teeth.

Brushy Creek MUD shared the boil notice came “out of an abundance of caution” after people reported a loss of water pressure at their homes in those two specific neighborhoods. However, the district noted its water towers remain full or close to that level, and its distribution system “has no indication of a pressure loss.”

“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the district explained in its notice Friday to customers. “Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.”

Customers with any questions about the boil water notice are encouraged to call the Brushy Creek MUD at 512-255-7871.

If they do not want to boil water from the tap, the district also encourages customers to buy bottled water and use that instead for the time being.

According to the Brushy Creek MUD’s website, the district span nearly 2,300 acres in two, non-contiguous areas. One area is generally located between Sam Bass Road and FM 1431, and the other area is generally located south of Brushy Creek, including an area south of FM 620. The HOAs in the District include Brushy Creek North, Sendero Springs, Brushy Creek South, Liberty Village/Neenah Oaks, the Villages of Brushy Creek, Hunter Brook, Cat Hollow, Cat Hollow Condominiums, Meadows of Brushy Creek, the Woods of Brushy Creek, Woods of Brushy Creek Sec VI, Woods of Brushy Creek VII, Highlands of Brushy Creek, Highland Horizon and the Enclave at Highland Horizon.