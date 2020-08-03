Body that ‘matches description’ of missing man found by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

Body matching a description of a missing man was found at CR 328 and CR 327 in Granger (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

GRANGER, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they have found a body that “matches the description” of a missing man, but have yet to positively identify it.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found the body on County Road 328 in Granger, just west of where 63-year-old Mark Yarbrough was last seen July 27. Yarbrough was last seen near County Road 327 at that time.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the body is Yarbrough, only that it fits Yarbrough’s description. July 28, Williamson County deputies and numerous search teams set out to look for Yarbrough in the area where he was last seen.

