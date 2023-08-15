Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 15, 2023

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person who drowned at Granger Lake in Williamson County over the weekend was recovered Monday afternoon.

The Williamson County Game Wardens received a report of a drowning at the lake on Sunday, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which investigated the drowning.

TPWD said the person was swimming after his boat that had drifted away while he was standing in shallow water. He went underwater and did not resurface.

Game Wardens and Georgetown Fire Department dive team recovered the victim on Monday afternoon.