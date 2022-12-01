WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A body that was found in Williamson County could belong to a man who went missing a month ago, authorities say.

The Austin Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found near Ronald Regan Blvd. and Interstate 35 in Williamson County Thursday morning.

Gavin Roberts (Image: Denver Police Department)

Police said it’s possible that it belongs to Justin Haden, who’s been missing since Nov. 1 after last being seen near his apartment in the Domain.

Autopsy results from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are pending.

Gavin Roberts, 26, was arrested in Colorado in connection to Haden’s disappearance and faces a tampering with a corpse charge in the case, according to U.S. Marshals.

He is awaiting extradition back to Austin.