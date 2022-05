ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after a body was found near the intersection of Gattis School Road and Red Bud Lane Friday afternoon, RRPD said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

RRPD responded around 1:05 p.m. Friday. Police said there isn’t a danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.