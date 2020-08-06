Body found in Granger confirmed to be missing Austin man, WCSO says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) —The body found in Granger on Monday has been identified as 63-year-old Mark Yarbrough from Austin, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a news conference on Monday, WCSO would only confirm the body found in the eastern portion of the county matched Yarbrough’s description.

On July 28, Williamson County deputies and numerous search teams set out to look for Yarbrough in the area where he was last seen.

The death is considered as suspicious, according to WCSO. Several people have been interviewed, officials say, but WCSO more information is needed. A cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.