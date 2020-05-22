Body found in back of car left in Taylor parking lot, police say

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A body was found in the back of an SUV Friday, according to Taylor Police.

Accordint to TPD, officers were called to 601 Mallard Lane for a call of a man down in the backseat of a 2015 Ford Escape. The vehicle was found in the parking lot of Lone Star Circle of Care.

The officer who responded to the scene said the person was “obviously deceased,” and in an advanced stage of decomposition. Investigators say the body was a large man around 30 to 40 years old. He has not yet been positively identified, and no signs of obvious trauma have been found.

Police also say the vehicle the man was found in had been in the parking lot since Tuesday.

The Williamson County Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and the investigation is now being handled by Taylor PD detectives.

The victim’s cause of death with be determined after an autopsy is completed by the Travis County Medical Examiner.