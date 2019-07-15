Bobcats seen in Round Rock may be due to wildlife displacement

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — This past Sunday morning, the last thing a Round Rock Ranch resident and family expected to see walk by the patio was a bobcat.

“My in-laws were sitting on the patio drinking coffee and my father-in-law-saw a bobcat come out of the bushes,” Michelle Powell said.

Powell has lived in Round Rock since 1996 and she said she has never seen a bobcat in the area until now.

“(The bobcat) turned to look at my in-laws and then birds began squawking and chased the bobcat away,” Powell said.

The property that Powell lives at, Round Rock Ranch, warned its residents about bobcats walking through the area around Gattis School Road crossing.

ATTENTIONA bobcat trotted through a backyard at the Red Rock Drive today about 9:30am. *** A neighbor just told me… Posted by Round Rock Ranch HOA on Sunday, July 14, 2019

“Please be careful, watch your kids and pets,” Round Rock Ranch HOA wrote in a Facebook post uploaded Sunday morning.

Other residents have also claimed to have seen bobcats strolling through the area.

Powell says other animals have been spotted by locals, including coyotes and mountain lions.

“We are concerned about our pets and children,” Powell said.

In her home, Powell says there are no fences guarding their homes or backyards. It is open to the surrounding wooded areas where the wildlife is coming from.

Just like many other cats, bobcats like to climb trees, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife spokesman Steve Lightfoot. He says bobcats are typically secretive and try to avoid confronting humans, though.

“Count your blessings because that’s unusual to see bobcats,” Lightfoot said.

Both Lightfoot and Powell suggested these increased sightings could be caused by construction of a new waterpark nearby, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Center.

When construction disrupts the wildlife, it is very common for animals to relocate and move-on to a different location, Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot’s advice to residents in the area is to “be mindful” of feeding pets outside because bobcats will be attracted to eat the same food as domesticated pets eat.

If residents see anything out of the ordinary, Nicholas Olivier of the Round Rock Police Department encourages residents to call them at (512) 218-5500.