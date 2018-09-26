Blood possibly found in car linked to Rachel Cooke disappearance Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FBI agents comb through a car believed to be linked to Rachel Cooke's disappearance in April 2018. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Blood was possibly found on a car linked to the disappearance of Rachel Cooke, who went missing 16 years ago in Georgetown, investigators announced Wednesday.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said preliminary tests indicated a possible presence of blood on the passenger floorboard and the passenger door model of a white 1998 Pontiac Trans Am.

The car is tied to three of four persons of interest in Cooke's case.

A tip to the sheriff's office on April 3 led investigators to the car in the Dallas area, which was then transported to Williamson County where FBI forensic analysts spent hours collecting possible evidence.

The evidence was then sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia and the results of the tests were recently returned to the sheriff's office.

Additional testing is being conducted, the sheriff's office said. However, the full details of the results will not be released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, the office said in a statement.

Cooke was 19 years old when she went missing in 2002 during her usual 4-mile run while visiting her parent's house in Georgetown.

Janet Cooke, Rachel's mother, said in a statement to KXAN: "Maybe something will come of this, maybe not. We'll take it one step at a time. I know law enforcement are working hard on this case. I hope it's time. I'm not quite singing yet."

Anyone with information on the Cooke case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-255-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You can also contact your local FBI office or nearest American consulate or embassy.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Cooke's location. An additional $50,000 reward is offered by Cooke’s family, bringing the total amount to $100,000.