‘Big Pink Bus’ to be reinstated with help of Williamson County CARES Act funds

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved using CARES Act funding and the County’s Tobacco Fund to assist uninsured women with some vital healthcare services that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the county, many women have not received their annual breast cancer screenings as a result of facilities closing due to COVID-19, and now many women have a fear of going into healthcare facilities as the number of COVID-19 cases increases.

KXAN reached out to neighboring health entities to see how many more people screened this time last year.

In Austin and the surrounding region, Baylor Scott & White has identified about 6,000 women over the age of 40 who are overdue for their yearly mammogram.

A Baylor Scott & White Spokesperson says, “This could be due to a number of factors, we know a significant portion of the population is delaying medical care and screening exams over concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.”

The program will assist eligible women with breast cancer screening and treatment, as well as primary care and mental health services using the “Big Pink Bus,” which hasn’t been operating since 2018. Before its cancellation in early 2018, the Big Pink Bus was a trusted mammogram provider, allowing high-risk women to be screened conveniently.

The CARES Act funds will be used to upgrade a mobile mammography unit with 3D imaging technology.

Those eligible are Williamson County women living at or below 250% the federal poverty level. The services will be provided by Lone Star Circle of Care through a separate agreement with the County.

“Early detection of breast cancer is critical for successful treatment. This program will help many uninsured women receive vital screenings and care that was postponed due to the pandemic,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long.

The program is anticipated to run for three years. Approximately $424,145 from the CARES Act funds will be used. The Court also approved using approximately $512,514 from the County’s Tobacco Fund in order to provide healthcare assistance following the conclusion of the CARES Act funding on December 30, 2020.