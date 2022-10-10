HUTTO, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.

Arizona-based Empire Group of Companies will build Village at Hutto Station on 30.6 acres in the Williamson County city northeast of Austin.

The community was announced in early August, but the company recently provided Austin Business Journal with more information about the project and why it was attracted to Hutto.

Hutto was picked because of its overall “economic climate” and because it is just a few miles from the new Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd plant and other large projects, said Bryan Freel, director of national land development for Empire Group.

