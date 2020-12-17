Baylor Scott & White doctor expects COVID-19 vaccine in Round Rock this week

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Dr. Rob Watson, the chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White for the Austin-Round Rock region, said the hospital in Round Rock should get its shipment of COVID-19 vaccines “sometime this week,” Thursday on KXAN News Today.

“We’re hopeful, and all the information we’re receiving is that we’ll receive it this week,” he said.

Watson said the Round Rock hospital isn’t filling up with just patients with COVID-19, but with others who have delayed care because they didn’t want to go to the hospital for fears of contracting the disease there.

Watson said hospitals are safe, and there’s no reason why anyone should delay care.

“We’re feeling it in our facility,” he said about capacity levels. “We’re seeing patients without COVID who are very ill, and I want the public to know that we’re capable of taking care of people and have made a safe environment. Now is the time to seek medical care, especially before issues become more serious.”

He also reiterated the vaccine isn’t available to the public yet and it’s just for frontline medical workers and those in long-term care facilities. He said the hospital has been receiving calls from people trying to schedule appointments to get the vaccine, but that’s simply not possible yet with the way it’s being rolled out.

“We think the public will have access to the vaccine hopefully mid- to late-spring,” he said. “We’re managing those calls, but yes, it’s great to have education out there that now’s not the time for the public. When it’s available, we’ll let people know.”

He said the pandemic has “taken a toll” on the staff, but he’s proud of how they’ve handled everything, and he said all frontline workers should be covered with the first shipment. He said there are roughly 900 workers in the region that are eligible for the vaccine, including himself.