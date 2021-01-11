Bass from Deadmau5 concert shakes Hutto homes, city working on noise improvements

The Brushy Creek Amphitheater set up socially distanced “pods” ahead of concerts on Sept. 25 and Sep. 26. The general manager says because attendees encompassed a wider area, the concert required more audio enhancement. (Photo courtesy Brushy Creek Amphitheater)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — People in Hutto are frustrated with ongoing disruptions a nearby amphitheater is causing during scheduled performances from major musical acts.

On Friday, the Brushy Creek Ampitheatre hosted Deadmau5, a widely-popular electronic producer, DJ and musician. KXAN received numerous reports from neighbors who live miles away, saying the music shook their homes beginning with sound checks in the afternoon until the concert wrapped just before midnight.

“We were in the living room and you could clearly hear the music,” said Kelly Verootis, who has lived in Hutto for eight years. “It’s disheartening. They said that after the last one that they would do their best to mitigate the sound experience for the neighboring communities. But it felt like it was worse.”

“He was dropping F-bombs all over the place and we can hear this in the living room of our brick house with the doors and windows closed,” said Jessica Graf, who lives one mile away from the venue.

In a recent Facebook post promoting the Deadmau5 concert, the Brushy Creek Amphitheater acknowledged the dozens of negative comments people were posting about the noise levels.

“Thank you for the feedback,” the post reads. “The team works closely with the City of Hutto and Williamson County to obtain all the necessary permits and noise exemptions. Please direct message the City of Hutto with your concerns so they can address them directly.”

A spokesperson for the City of Hutto said she was fielding calls, emails and complaints about the concert all weekend and has been having one-on-one conversations with sound engineers to find a solution.

The city manager apologized to Hutto residents and surrounding neighbors who were “significantly inconvenienced by the concert.” The statement said there will be no more events there until the city has worked with a sound engineer to study the problems and find solutions to mitigate the noise. It also said people can submit their feedback to bcacomments@huttotx.gov.

“We are committed to notifying the public of our findings and possible solutions before moving forward with any performances. Again we sincerely apologize for all who were impacted by the noise from Friday’s concert,” the city said.