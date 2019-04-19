Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development
HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) -- A baseball scouting organization plans to make Hutto its new home in an $800 million development.
The City of Hutto announced Thursday night that Perfect Game will move its national headquarters there. The organization will build the city's first indoor sports and events center that will seat 13,000 as well as a convention hotel, according to a new release.
The development will be located on a tract of land by U.S. 79 and County Road 132, east of Fritz Park.
Hutto city leaders said the Perfect Game development will significantly expand the tax base from tourism and hotel business.
"It will benefit Hutto and the Central Texas region by infusing $200 million annually in direct spending to our local community, creating demand for more than 150,000 hotel room nights, and bringing Hutto a 13,000-seat indoor sports arena," City Manager Odis Jones said.
Perfect Game bills itself as the largest baseball showcase organization in the country. According to the city's news release, it has seen 11,623 players drafted by Major League Baseball, and 1,234 major league players had their start through Perfect Game tournaments.
Plans call for the mixed-use development to have commercial and residential space along with 24 turf baseball fields -- 10 of which the city will develop for public use.
Perfect Game plans to host its first tournament at the proposed complex by Memorial Day 2021.
OUTAGES: Power restored after severe weather overnight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After heavy winds, hail and rain overnight, thousands of people in Austin and surrounding areas are without power.
Here are rolling updates of reported power outages:
Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion
WEST, Texas (KXAN) — Thirty minutes before sunrise on a chilly April morning, a bright yellow glow shines out of the windows of the red garage doors that line the front of fire station #2 in Georgetown. All is calm and quiet outside except for the birds singing up a storm.
They're not the only ones up and at 'em so early on a Monday. Several guys emerge from the garage and head to their cars. One crew is coming off a 24-hour shift as a fresh team of firefighters clock-in and start getting the trucks and ambulances ready for the unknown of what the day will bring.
Round Rock ISD sixth-graders learn about dangers of e-cigs, vaping
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Every sixth-grade student in the Round Rock Independent School District is getting a strong message about the use of e-cigarettes and vaping.
The district implemented a program two years ago where middle school students would learn in their physical education class about these products, their harmful components and potential health risks.
"We are having incidents of kids exploring with vaping," Susan Nix, the district's assistant athletic director, said, "so I feel like it's our responsibility to make sure we educated our students on the dangers of vaping or anything that's dangerous to their health."
