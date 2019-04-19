Baseball scouting company coming to Hutto with $800 million development Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Baseball scouting organization, Perfect Game, is moving its national headquarters to Hutto (Perfect Game Photos) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Baseball scouting organization, Perfect Game, is moving its national headquarters to Hutto (Perfect Game Photos) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Baseball scouting organization, Perfect Game, is moving its national headquarters to Hutto (Perfect Game Photos) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Baseball scouting organization, Perfect Game, is moving its national headquarters to Hutto (Perfect Game Photos) Baseball scouting organization, Perfect Game, is moving its national headquarters to Hutto (Perfect Game Photos) Baseball scouting organization, Perfect Game, is moving its national headquarters to Hutto (Perfect Game Photos) Baseball scouting organization, Perfect Game, is moving its national headquarters to Hutto (Perfect Game Photos) Baseball scouting organization, Perfect Game, is moving its national headquarters to Hutto (Perfect Game Photos) prev next

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) -- A baseball scouting organization plans to make Hutto its new home in an $800 million development.

The City of Hutto announced Thursday night that Perfect Game will move its national headquarters there. The organization will build the city's first indoor sports and events center that will seat 13,000 as well as a convention hotel, according to a new release.

The development will be located on a tract of land by U.S. 79 and County Road 132, east of Fritz Park.

Hutto city leaders said the Perfect Game development will significantly expand the tax base from tourism and hotel business.

"It will benefit Hutto and the Central Texas region by infusing $200 million annually in direct spending to our local community, creating demand for more than 150,000 hotel room nights, and bringing Hutto a 13,000-seat indoor sports arena," City Manager Odis Jones said.

Perfect Game bills itself as the largest baseball showcase organization in the country. According to the city's news release, it has seen 11,623 players drafted by Major League Baseball, and 1,234 major league players had their start through Perfect Game tournaments.

Plans call for the mixed-use development to have commercial and residential space along with 24 turf baseball fields -- 10 of which the city will develop for public use.

Perfect Game plans to host its first tournament at the proposed complex by Memorial Day 2021.