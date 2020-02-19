Bad smell coming from Round Rock company part of normal cleaning process, fire department says

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Weather conditions Wednesday worsened a foul smell near a tech cleaning company in Round Rock, according to the fire department.

Authorities in Round Rock were dispatched to a semiconductor equipment cleaning facility Wednesday for reports of a foul smell, according to the Round Rock Fire Department.

Firefighters were sent to KoMiCo Technology at 201 Michael Angelo Way. The company performs cleaning and coating services for tools used in semiconductor manufacturing.

According to RRFD, the company was performing a scrubbing process that uses nitrogen dioxide which typically produces a plume of smoke and an odor.

Due to the extra moisture in the air today, the scrubbing created a yellow cloud as well as more odor than usual.

RRFD says the call came in around 10:15 a.m. from a third party who works near the facility and was complaining about the smell.

Firefighters were dispatched as a public service call. No injuries have been reported.