WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are working to identify a woman who was killed earlier this month while running across Parmer Lane in southern Williamson County.

The Texas Fusion Center received information on Tuesday from the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Highway Patrol about the crash.

Authorities release composite sketch of woman killed in auto-ped crash, asking for help identifying her. Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety.

Highway Patrol is requesting help identifying the woman. They said she appeared to be homeless and is in her early 20s, has no tattoos, piercings or distinguishing physical characteristics.

A composite sketch shows what the woman looked like. She was 5’9″ and weighed 190 lbs.

It does appear that she had laparoscopic surgery on her gallbladder, possibly within the last few weeks. Authorities also said there was no evidence of sexual trauma, and it’s apparent she’s never given birth.

NamUS, Missing Persons Clearinghouse, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations missing persons website were checked with negative results.

If anyone has information, call the Williamson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace office at 512-943-1508 or contact DPS Trooper Lonnie Hauck at 512-930-2905.