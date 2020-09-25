Authorities identify suspect in deadly Williamson County hit-and-run

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — State and local authorities are looking for a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash in north Williamson County that killed a man on a bicycle in August.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, are looking for 42-year-old Julio Tapia Arellano. They believe Arellano hit and killed Donald Prado, 59, and then ran away from the scene on foot.

The crash took place Aug. 30 at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and County Road 239. Authorities say Arellano was driving a 2006 GMC Yukon when he hit Prado.

