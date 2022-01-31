Austin-based P. Terry’s opens first location in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin-based fast food restaurant opened its first location in Round Rock off Interstate 35 Monday.

This marks the 23rd P. Terry’s Burger Stand location in Central Texas, according to the company, and it can be found at 2001 N. I-35.

“We’re thrilled to serve the Round Rock community as we expand our presence in Central Texas,” said Todd Coerver, CEO of P. Terry’s Burger Stand, in a press release. “It allows us to provide new jobs, as well as create future opportunities to give back to a community that has welcomed us with open arms.”

The burger joint began in July 2005, when Kathy and Patrick Terry opened their first location at the corner of South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road, according to the company’s website. Patrick was inspired by the classic burger spots of the 1950s and 60s, and it was a dream to be an owner of such a place.

Now, the business boasts locations not just in Austin, but in San Antonio, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Lakeway, Georgetown and now Round Rock.

Of the business’ 23 locations thus far, at least 17 are in Austin itself. Including the Round Rock location, P. Terry’s has at least five locations along I-35.

The company in March 2021 raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all full-time workers.