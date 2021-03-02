NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Austin-area woman died after she was hit by a car while jaywalking in Nacogdoches.
Police responded to the incident around 6:35 p.m. on Monday in the 100 block of North Stallings Drive.
Emily Marie Rangel, 43, of Round Rock, was crossing the street when she was struck. Police determined that she failed to use the crosswalk and walked into the path of the 2007 Kia Passenger car.
Rangel was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The driver was not injured in the wreck.
The wreck is under investigation by the Nacogdoches Police Department’s Traffic Unit.
- Texas lawmakers react to Gov. Abbott lifting COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate
- Hundreds in Central Texas still without water 2 weeks after winter storm
- Survey: 97% of Texas teachers, students, parents oppose STAAR testing this year
- Austin-area woman dies after being hit by a car in Nacogdoches
- Will Nostradamus’ predictions come true? CDC offers tips to survive zombie apocalypse just in case