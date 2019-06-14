Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit arrests Williamson County man accused of having child porn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Child Exploitation Unit in the Texas Attorney General’s office arrested a 66-year-old man from Leander who is accused of having child pornography on his cell phone.

Charles Andrew Adler, 66, faces five counts of possession of child pornography, which is a third-degree felony. He was arrested Thursday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip to the Child Exploitation Unit that he was uploading images to an email.

Investigators reportedly found “numerous” images on his cell phone during a search.