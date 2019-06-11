Arrest made in Hutto vandalism containing offensive slurs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights. (KXAN File Photo)

HUTTO, TX (KXAN) — Hutto police have made an arrest in a string of graffiti and vandalism incidents from May in four Hutto and Round Rock neighborhoods. The spray-painted graffiti contained homophobic and racial slurs.

Police arrested Desirae Shanisse Sanchez in connection to the vandalism which included 12 houses and 13 cars, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez and three others were involved in the events on Sunday, May 5, according to a witness statement in the affidavit. The affidavit says that in each targeted house lived a person that “the group didn’t like or believed had done them wrong.”

The witness told police the group went to a Walmart in the area where they picked up several cans of black spray paint and eggs which was validated by the store’s surveillance video, according to police.

The affidavit says the total damage done to houses is estimated to be above $2,500 but below $30,000.