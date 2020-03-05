Arrest made in connection with search for Georgetown missing man

Harvey Huber was last seen on Feb. 25. (Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect was arrested Thursday in the case of a man that went missing more than one week ago in Georgetown.

A release from the Georgetown Police Department said the department’s investigation into the disappearance of Harvey Huber, which they have done in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, has turned criminal.

The 50-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 25 around 9:30 p.m. at his business, Huber Auto Repair, located at 2524 N. Austin Ave.

Family members and volunteers, along with Texas EquuSearch conducted a search effort on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The case continues to be an active investigation.