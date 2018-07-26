Arrest made in burglaries at Hutto gun shop

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Delvin Baker (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in burglaries at a Hutto gun shop last year.

Blackland Gun Works was targeted by masked thieves Sept. 27 and Oct. 17. A total of 15 and 14 firearms, respectively, were taken in each case.

Days after the two burglaries, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Texas Department of Public Safety did a "controlled buy" of suspected stolen guns at a home in Elgin. Officials followed a vehicle leaving the home and pulled it over in Manor. There were four guns in the back seat, which were later confirmed to be ones taken from the October burglary, according to an affidavit.

William "Delvin" Baker was the passenger in that car, and he and the driver were taken into custody.

The driver admitted to being involved in the burglaries and said Baker had been, too. A search of his phone found "countless images of what appears to be marijuana, some images of what appears to be cocaine, and numerous images of various firearms such as various handguns, shotguns and assault rifles," an affidavit said. Text messages also implicate Baker and two others in the September burglary.

A witness also came forward and said Baker also boasted to her about him and the driver and four others breaking into the shop in October, the affidavit said. Officials also searched the men's Facebook messages and saw "messages, videos and images of the use, possession, solicitation, and sale of firearms consistent with those stolen from Blackland Gun Works," according to the affidavit.

Baker faces a burglary of a building charge.