CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The all-clear has been given after Austin Police Bomb squad was at the Cedar Park Police headquarters to check some old war ammunition brought in to them on Thursday.

At about 12:15 p.m., Cedar Park police tweeted they closed their lobby after a man brought in the ammunition and other ordnances. The APD bomb squad checked to see if they were safe to handle.

The front lobby was closed for some time but has since been reopened.