GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — After a mysterious “boom” shook parts of Central Texas on Tuesday morning, another “boom” has rattled areas around Georgetown.

Several KXAN viewers heard the blast in east Georgetown around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. One viewer who lives in the Saddle Creek neighborhood said the sound vibrated the floors and windows in their home.

Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida said he heard the boom Saturday night, too. Around the same time, he said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water main explosion—which could be connected to the “boom” heard.

Tchida said GPD received multiple calls about the “boom,” but the cause of the booms remains unclear.

No earthquakes were reported in Central Texas in the last 24 hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Tuesday, many people reached out to KXAN about a loud “boom” heard around 11:30 a.m. in the Hutto, Georgetown and Round Rock areas. Local police departments did not know the source of the Tuesday boom.