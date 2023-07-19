GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said Tuesday it tied its newest adoption event to Friday’s release of the new “Barbie” movie.

The shelter said all dogs and cats, including puppies and kittens, can be adopted for whatever price adopters think is fair through Sunday, July 23 in the “Barkie Name Your Price” adoption event.

You can get a first look at all of the “Barkies” online.

The shelter also offers what it calls a Doggy Day Out Dream Date. Come to the shelter any day of the week, beginning at noon, pick up a dog and then bring them back at the end of the day.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it is “beyond critical” shelter capacity with dogs and “high” shelter capacity with cats. The shelter’s website said critical level is 156 to more than 170 dogs and high capacity is 171 to 190 cats.

The shelter is staffed and designed to care for up to 150 cats and 110 dogs at one time in ideal conditions, according to its website.