Amazon may be expanding its footprint in Round Rock, some worried about the lack of transparency

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Less than a month after Amazon opened its new Pflugerville facility, families in the Greater Round Rock West Neighborhood say they found out Monday night about another one coming to the area.

One resident contacted KXAN saying he was “blindsided” by the news, which came during a neighborhood association meeting Monday. He says corporate representatives told them they purchased and closed on a property adjacent to the community for a distribution center within the next few years.

A City of Round Rock spokesperson confirms the meeting, which was led by representatives from Amazon. She says some city staff were also there to answer questions.

Amazon recently submitted an application to the city of Round Rock to rezone and annex a 193-acre site at 2801 County Road 172 for a warehouse and distribution center, according to KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal. Right now, the site is in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The neighborhood association says they also did not know about the project but are hoping for more communication, moving forward.

“While it would have been nice if our neighborhood had known about this sooner in order to meet and ask questions about this project, The Greater Round Rock West Neighborhood Association understands that Amazon has already closed on the property and will be building a distribution facility. We know that they are working closely with the City of Round Rock to build a facility that meets the community standards and will have a positive impact on the area. We hope and believe that Amazon will be a good neighbor and will work hand in hand with the surrounding neighborhoods and the city to have a facility that has minimal impact both physically and environmentally to the surrounding area.” Mike Freeman, Greater Round Rock West Neighborhood Association Vice President

But some residents are worried that cooperation won’t happen unless they push for it.

“Based on the way Amazon approached RRW and the information presented at [Monday’s] meeting, the residents are worried about the validity of Amazon’s promise to work with the community and be a ‘good neighbor,” says the resident who wrote to KXAN, who wishes to remain anonymous.

He says they understand the facility will be coming to the area, and that neighbors are now working to come together with their concerns and questions about how the facility will be built, what it will look like, and how the city and company can manage the project’s impact to neighbors.

“Main concerns of residents are traffic, the environment (noise, air quality from employee and distribution traffic, light pollution, as well as the water-related issues from property such as run-off/pollution) and ultimately, community safety and home-values,” says the anonymous resident.

He says they want a seat at the table as Amazon moves forward.

An Amazon spokesperson says they are “not yet commenting on any specific operations plans in Round Rock.”

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more on KXAN News at 6p.m.