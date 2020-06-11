Amazon expected to open delivery station in Round Rock

FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company’s warehouse in New York. Amazon fired a worker who staged the walkout to demand greater protection against the new coronavirus, saying the employee himself flaunted distancing rules and put others at risk. The decision prompted a rebuke from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who called on the National Labor Relations Board to investigate. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File )

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Amazon will open a delivery station in Round Rock at the Chisholm Trail Trade Center, the Round Rock Chamber confirmed on Wednesday.

The 32-acre site is currently under construction at the Chisholm Trail Trade Center — which is located near Interstate 35 and Old Settlers Boulevard along Chisholm Trail Road.

The Round Rock Chamber says the delivery station is expected to create hundreds of local jobs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to the community and pleased to support this project,” said Jason Ball, the chamber’s president and CEO, said in a release. “At a time when so many are experiencing uncertainty with job security, we could not be happier to see more jobs created in our region.”

The larger building, out of three buildings in the industrial park, will house Amazon’s delivery operations, and the other two buildings will serve as interior parking for associates and delivery drivers.

Currently, there are two Amazon delivery stations in Austin. The north Austin station is located at the Northtech Business Center off Howard Lane. The south Austin station is located at 7000 Metropolis Drive near State Highway 71.