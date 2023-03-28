Dell Children’s Medical Center is set to open late next month, bringing 36 more pediatric hospital beds to Austin area.

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — As low availability for pediatric hospital beds persist in Texas, Dell Children’s Medical Center North in Williamson County will add 36 pediatric hospital beds next month.

The 187,000 square foot facility will host emergency and trauma services, operating rooms and a fourth floor for future expansion.

That floor, if further developed, would add 36 more pediatric hospital beds.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of March 15, out of the 135 pediatric ICU beds available in the entire state, only two were available in the Austin area.