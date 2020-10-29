All Round Rock students will receive free meals through 2020-2021 school year

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Beginning on Nov. 2, every student in the Round Rock Independent School District will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge for the rest of the school year.

Round Rock ISD applied for a waiver issued nationwide by the U.S Department of Agriculture. The waiver lets summer meal options continue throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

Free meals will be offered to all on-campus and virtual learning students. Additionally, any child age 18 and under may also pick up a free breakfast and lunch at any of the curbside locations during meal distribution.

The district will continue its curbside meal distribution for virtual learners and children under 18 until further notice. Meal service time will remain from 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Starting Nov. 2, curbside meal distribution sites are:

As a result of the waiver approved by the U.S Department of Agriculture, children are no longer required to be present to receive a meal. However, parents or guardians must provide proof of attendance for each student.

According to RRISD, acceptable methods of proof include an official letter or email from the school confirming the child’s enrollment as well as student report cards, attendance records, birth certificates or student ID cards.

Although meal service will be at no cost for the remainder of the school year, the district is encouraging families to still submit the application for the Free and Reduced meal program.

Meal distribution sites will not be open on breaks and holidays already scheduled by the district.