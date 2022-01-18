All Jarrell ISD schools to close for remainder of week, citing COVID case surge

JARRELL (KXAN) — All Jarrell ISD campuses will close for the remainder of the week, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages.”

“Our district conducted additional covid testing today, and more staff tested positive,” officials said in a statement. “We are experiencing critical staffing shortages, and we are unable to continue operating campuses safely until our employees recover and return to work. The safety of our staff and students is of the utmost importance.”

The closure will run from Wednesday through Friday, during which all four campuses will undergo deep cleaning and sanitization, officials said.

All campuses are expected to reopen Monday, Jan. 24.