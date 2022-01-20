‘Alive and well!’: Georgetown officers save owl stuck in semi truck’s grill

Georgetown police shared a photo of one of its officers holding an owl that survived after a semi truck struck it on I-35. (Photo/Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two police officers in Georgetown freed a feathered passenger that unintentionally hitched a ride on a semi-truck passing through the city.

The Georgetown Police Department posted on Twitter Thursday that the truck struck an owl while driving south on I-35. Police said the driver pulled over and found the bird, still alive, stuck in the grill.

Officer Granberry and Sgt. Cochran later worked to remove the stunned owl. Police said it ultimately flew off after shaking off its shock.

The police department tweeted that the owl soared away, “Alive and well!”

Two months ago, a couple of members of law enforcement in Hays County made a save of their own at the Hays High School soccer fields in Kyle. Two deputies removed a Great Horned Owl that got tangled in one of the goals. With the help of another person, they cut the net wrapped around the owl’s legs, neck and wings. The owl flew away unharmed “into the evening sunset,” the sheriff’s office said at the time.

From the photo shared by police, the owl struck in Georgetown appears to be a Great Horned Owl, too. It had the same two tufts of feathers usually spotted atop those kinds of owls’ heads. According to Texas A&M AgriLife Research, the Great Horned Owl can be found all across the state, adding that its “future in Texas seems secure.”