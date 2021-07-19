ALERT: Uncontrolled COVID-19 spread reported in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Just one week after reporting a high rate of COVID-19 transmission in the area, Williamson County is reporting an uncontrolled spread of cases.

The county now enters the Red-level phase of transmission — the highest level — after cases more than doubled in just one week. Cases also increased 6.5 times since the end of June, Williamson County says.

The incidence, which is the rate of new cases, for Monday, July 19 is 14.54 cases per 100,000 people. The county reports that while hospitalization rates remain fairly low (4.65%), hospitalization numbers have also more than doubled in the past week.

Age ranges for those most infected are 18-30 and 31-50.

Residents are advised to wear masks, observe social distancing of at least 6 feet, and avoid crowds. The county is reminding residents that vaccines are currently readily available and are effective to combat serious illness.

According to KXAN data, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas climbed above 3,000 on Monday for the first time since April 12

For more information on COVID-19 please visit www.wcchd.org/COVID-19.