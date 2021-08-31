ALERT: Search for 2 suspects in Santa Rita Ranch area of WilCo on Tuesday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A search is underway in the Santa Rita area of Williamson County after an incident near a fire station.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened near Ronald Reagan Boulevard, where two suspects being pursued by Liberty Hill Police Department ended up fleeing on foot. In a Facebook post, Santa Rita Elementary said it had been notified of a chase and immediately secured the campus. The school said school was expected to be released as usual.

The search includes canine units and helicopters, WCSO reports.

This is a developing story.