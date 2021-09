ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police and SWAT are responding to a residence in the 1600 block of Bryant Drive Wednesday afternoon. This comes after a report of shots fired in the area.

According to Round Rock Police Department, traffic is now closed on AW Grimes Boulevard as officers respond. Residents of the Cityside condominiums are being asked to stay indoors.

There are no reported injuries, RRPD says.

