After exoneration, Greg Kelley accepted to University of Texas

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Greg Kelley, the Leander man fully exonerated after three years in prison for a crime state judges say he didn’t commit, has been accepted to the University of Texas at Austin, according to a Facebook video.

Kelly posted a video to his Facebook page Friday documenting the moment he realized he was admitted to the school.

Kelley was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 25 years in prison on an aggravated sexual assault against a child charge. However, in 2017 his defense argued another suspect could have been responsible for the crime which prompted prosecutors to take another look at the case. Kelley was released on bond pending an appeal when a Williamson County judge declared him innocent.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Kelley’s conviction and District Judge Donna King approved it Nov. 27.

His attorney plans to pursue compensation for Kelley under the wrongful incarceration act which includes free tuition to any Texas college, and a payment of about $80,000 for each year he spent behind bars — with a small “annuity.”

After the exoneration hearing, Kelley told KXAN that he planned to get married and to try to play football again.

Kelley was a talented defensive back for Leander High School with interest from schools like Texas State, Rice and UT-San Antonio. If Kelley intended to pursue football at UT, he would be eligible to walk-on for the Longhorns — pending a tryout that is held before the upcoming season begins.