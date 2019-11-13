After conviction overturned, Greg Kelley returns to Cedar Park for meeting on case

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A week after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Greg Kelley’s conviction for aggravated sexual assault against a child, Kelley is flying home from New York to face the police department that arrested him and investigated the case.

Thursday the Cedar Park city council has a scheduled “discussion regarding the Greg Kelley case and Cedar Park Police Department policies & procedures.”

Kelley said he doesn’t plan to speak at the meeting, adding “I simply want to be there to hear what the chief of CCPD has to say of Detective Daily, the investigation and any justification of his actions.”

Kelley said he also wants to hear how the council responds to public comment from his supporters.

Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdal said the point of the meeting is not to question the police department’s actions. Instead, he hopes to educate new council members about the case.

Five of the current seven council members were not serving at the time of Kelley’s conviction, according to Van Arsdal.

He also said he wanted to give the community a chance to voice its opinion about the case.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Park Council Chambers.

Kelley’s been living in New York City for the past two years with his fiancee since being released from prison on bond in 2017.

A date for Kelley’s exoneration hearing hasn’t yet been set.