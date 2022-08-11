CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was arrested earlier this month after being accused of threatening employees at a child care center in Cedar Park.

Police responded to the daycare after a terroristic threat was reported on Aug. 2, according to an affidavit. The caller said that there was a woman “yelling” in the back of the child care center.

Staff members then tried to secure the back gates, but the woman kept yelling and threatening to kill staff members. The woman also said she was going to shoot the school, the affidavit said.

The woman then went to the front of the building and began making “accusations of killing parents” and started yelling at parents arriving to drop off their children.

The staff asked the woman to leave, and she eventually complied. When officers found the woman, she initially refused to speak with officers and said she was a psychic, the affidavit said.

The woman claimed that staff members at the daycare were molesting children and that “God was going to kill them,” according to the affidavit.

The woman initially refused to identify herself and stated that she was being harassed for being a Black woman. She was eventually identified as Christine Murphy, 35.

An attorney appointed to Murphy didn’t have a comment when contacted by KXAN.

Murphy was charged with a Class “A” misdemeanor for threatening to exhibit or use a firearm in or on school property.