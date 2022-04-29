ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — A man was arrested after officials said he evaded arrest on April 27, in a vehicle of interest in an unrelated homicide.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified by an arrest affidavit as Laronte Johnson, 17, evaded arrest on April 27. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle in the northbound lanes of the 17600 block of North State Highway 130 just after 10 p.m.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect began to evade arrest, the affidavit said. The suspect vehicle led officials on a chase, finally coming to a stop at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Wickersham. The affidavit said the driver and three other occupants of the vehicle exited the car and ran into the apartment complex. Johnson was identified as the driver and was detained shortly after the foot pursuit.

According to police, the vehicle Johnson was driving was a vehicle of interest in the April 19 homicide near the Clay Madsen Recreation Center in Round Rock. According to police, an 18-year-old was found dead and two others were injured. The 18-year-old was identified as Arturo Granados of Round Rock.

Round Rock police there was no indication the suspects arrested on April 27 were directly involved with the April 19 homicide. The April 19 homicide remains under investigation.

Johnson is no longer listed in the Travis County jail system.

The April 27 police chase went on for more than 27 miles and reached speeds over 100 mph, TCSO said.