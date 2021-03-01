Affidavit: Investigators find confession letter, say husband lied during missing woman investigation

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest affidavit released Monday offers new details in connection with a Georgetown woman’s disappearance and why police believe her husband tampered with and concealed evidence from them.

Travis Blayne Hall, 48, was arrested Saturday and currently faces two charges of tampering with evidence in connection with his wife’s disappearance Feb. 19.

Share a tip about this story

Police say Julie Marie Hall, 47, was last seen at her apartment that day and didn’t report to her job as a teacher in the Hutto Independent School District the following Monday, Feb. 22.

During a joint investigation that involved the Georgetown Police Department, Texas Rangers and the Hutto ISD Police Department, the heavily-detailed arrest affidavit says authorities caught Hall in multiple lies about Julie’s whereabouts and his actions leading up to and after her disappearance.

Hall lied about Julie’s whereabouts to his children and police, the affidavit says, saying she went to visit her sister Feb. 19. Her sister told investigators there were no such plans and Julie didn’t visit her. He also told police he had gone to Houston on Feb. 20 for a plumbing job, but later admitted to police he had been unfaithful and used a debit card in Julie’s name while in Houston after having dinner with the woman he admitted to having an affair with, the affidavit says.

Hall said he deleted text messages from his phone that detailed the affair and used Julie’s phone to send text messages and lie about her status to other family members, according to the affidavit.

In a follow-up visit to the couple’s apartment Feb. 26, the Texas Rangers found a handwritten letter apparently addressed to their children that began, “I’m sorry! I killed your mother in her sleep.”

The letter, signed “Dad,” also said in part, “I don’t regret what I did to your mom. I did what I felt was the most humane ways (sic) to end her life.”

Hall told investigators the letter was for a book he was writing, the affidavit says.

The letter led to a search warrant, the affidavit says. Forensics crews examined the bedroom and found blood spatters on the ceiling, walls and closet of the bedroom as well as evidence of a cleaning agent used on the floor of the master bedroom and bathroom. They also found blood on a pillow, lamp shade and humidifier on the side of the bed Julie slept on, the affidavit says.

Detectives found a pipe wrench with blood on it in Hall’s pickup days earlier during the investigation, as well, the affidavit says. Hall said it was his wife’s blood, but that she cut herself on it helping him change a drill bit, the affidavit says.

The affidavit ends by saying police believe Hall “tampered with or fabricated physical evidence by deleting text messages on his phone and deliberately sending text messages from Julie’s phone in order to attempt to conceal the crimes. Furthermore, Travis deliberately used cleaning agents in an attempt to clean the master bedroom, bathroom and closet of the apartment.”

Hall’s attorney is not listed on any official document provided by law enforcement or Williamson County records as of Monday afternoon, but once we learn who is representing him, we will reach out for comment and update this story once it becomes available.

According to jail records, Hall is in the Williamson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.