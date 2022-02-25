Adult, child killed in crash on SH 195 near Florence

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people died Wednesday in a crash on State Highway 195 in Williamson County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texa DPS said the crash happened about three miles south of Florence on SH 195 at 4:35 a.m.

A 2017 Dodge Journey was going south on the highway when it hit a semi-truck and trailer. Texas DPS said the Journey “failed to control its speed and struck the trailer.”

After it hit the trailer, the Journey went across the northbound lanes and then onto the unimproved shoulder of Old State Highway 195. The driver, a 28-year-old man, and the passenger, a 9-year-old boy, both died at the scene, Texas DPS said.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the crash investigation. The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for most of the morning due to the crash and subsequent investigation.