Shelter-in-place lifted at ACC-Round Rock campus after camera equipment mistaken for firearm

The ACC-Round Rock campus went into shelter in place mode Monday, Dec. 9 (Photo: Justin Guana)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The shelter-in-place at the Austin Community College – Round Rock campus was lifted Monday after reports of an armed person on campus. ACC police identified the potential threat was camera equipment rather than a firearm, according to the school.

ACC says police received a report of a possible armed individual on campus around 12 p.m. Monday.

Police conducted a building-by-building search and reviewed campus surveillance video. Footage showed a rifle-sized object sticking out of a person’s backpack. When officers enhanced the surveillance video, they were able to get the name of the manufacturer on the object.

Further investigation determined the company makes camera equipment and tripods. At the same time, police located the individual and confirmed there was no weapon, the school says.

All campus activities are back on a regular schedule.